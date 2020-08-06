WATCH – DEBLASIO VS CUOMO: Cuomo Begs Wealthy To Return To NY; DeBlasio Wants Them Out





Mayor Bill de Blasio said he won’t bend over backwards to lure back rich New Yorkers who have fled the city during the coronavirus pandemic, taking a shot at Gov. Andrew Cuomo for his frequent chats with pals in the Hamptons.

Cuomo has been pleading with rich city dwellers who left the city for second homes at the height of the pandemic to come back. And he argues that raising their taxes, an idea that now has support in both the Assembly and state Senate, would make matters worse.

“I literally talk to people all day long who are in their Hamptons house who also lived here, or in their Hudson Valley house or in their Connecticut weekend house, and I say, ‘You gotta come back, when are you coming back?'” he said on Monday, Gothamist reported. “‘We’ll go to dinner, I’ll buy you a drink … Come over, I’ll cook.’ They’re not coming back right now. And you know what else they’re thinking? If I stay there, I pay a lower income tax because they don’t pay the New York City surcharge.”

Meanwhile, Socialist DeBlasio again pushed for a tax on wealthy New Yorkers to help close massive budget gaps if federal aid is not forthcoming — a policy Cuomo has resisted because he says it would cause the wealthy to flee New York.

“To the point about the folks out in the Hamptons, I have to be very clear about this. We do not make decisions based on the wealthy few,” de Blasio said at a press briefing Thursday. “I was troubled to hear this concept that because wealthy people have a set of concerns about the city that we should accommodate them, that we should build our policies and approaches around them. That’s not how it works around here anymore.”

(Source: Politico)







