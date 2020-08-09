NYC Democratic Councilman Thanks Trump – Says Hydroxychloroquine Saved Him From COVID-19





City Councilman Paul Vallone credits the controversial malaria drug hydroxychloroquine with saving his life as he battled the coronavirus earlier this year.

Vallone, a Democrat representing Queens, told the New York Post that the drug “worked for me” when he was battling a bad case of the virus back in March.

“I couldn’t breathe, very weak, couldn’t get out of bed,” Vallone told the paper. “My doctor prescribed it. My pharmacy had it. Took it that day and within two to three days I was able to breathe.”

Vallone, who suffers from the auto-immune disease sarcoidosis, said his case was bad enough that he “needed something to stay alive.” He took hydroxychloroquine with a flu Z-pack and “within a week I was back on my feet.”

He claimed that the drug saved his life and thanked President Trump for raising awareness about the medication.

“At that time, there was only fear and panic, he offered hope in a possible treatment when there was none. With my sarcoidosis and then my COVID symptoms, It basically saved me. For that, my family will always be thankful,” Vallone said.

