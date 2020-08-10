WATCH: Secret Service Abruptly Removes Trump During Press Conference, After Shooting Outside Whitehouse [VIDEO]





President Trump was abruptly whisked out of his news conference by a Secret Service Agent on Monday afternoon. The Agent whispered something in the President’s ear, and immediately removed the president as he was addressing the media.

The President returned to the podium in the Briefing Room around 10 minutes later and announced that the Secret Service has just shot someone outside the White House.

Fox Reporter John Roberts confirmed that he heard shots fired. Trump says it happened outside the Whitehouse grounds.

The President says on leaving the Briefing Room, he was taken to the Oval Office, not the “Bunker”. He said he waited a few minutes until the Secret Service said it was safe for him to return to the Briefing Room, where the windows overlook the North Lawn and fenceline.

