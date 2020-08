The Ezras Nashim, (aka Chasdei Devorah Inc.) Organization has been granted an ambulance permit by New York State EMS Council on Thursday.

The vote at SEMSCO passed by 23 votes, with two members voting against it. A third person abstained.

The organization will now be permitted to serve female clientele within a 2.7 square-mile area in the Boro Park neighborhood.

