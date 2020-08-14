WATCH: Jared Kusher Interviewed On Fox News About Historic Peace Agreement, Fake Polls





Jared Kushner appeared on Fox News came hours after President Trump announced what he called a “Historic Peace Agreement” between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

Kushner, who helped secure the agreeement working alongside White House special representative for international negotiations Avi Berkowitz and a small team, praised the president for setting “the stage in the Middle East to accomplish this historic breakthrough,” and predicted “many great things” in the years ahead.

“We have a lot of interest from a lot of countries,” Kushner said. “People are often afraid to go first. I think a lot of countries are watching to see how this plays out. So far it’s been very positive…”

The so-called “Abraham Accord” serves to rebuild the trust in the Middle East that was lost under the Obama administration, Kushner said.

“Both parties had felt down on their relationship with America, they felt betrayed after the Iran [Nuclear] Deal which sent $150 billion to Iran … but President Trump has rebuilt that trust, he’s brought them closer together and he’s aligned them around a common vision that can be good.”

(Source: Fox News)







