DEBLASIO’S WARZONE: 76 People Shot In Violent Week, At Least 40 This Weekend





It’s been a particularly violent weekend during a historically violent summer in New York City. There were at least nine shootings in the city overnight, from Prospect Park in Brooklyn to the Lower East Side.

At least 40 people have been hurt and six people were killed in the dozens of shootings this weekend.

According to the NY Post, New York City’s latest bloody week of gunfire saw 76 people injured, including 14 murdered – with almost two-and-a-half times more shootings than the same week last year.

