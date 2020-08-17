Chareidi Man Convicted of Killing His Daughter A Decade Ago, Caught at Ben Gurion Re-Entering Israel





Eight months after he succeeded in fleeing Israel, while he was on leave from the Eitanim Psychiatric Hospital, Nachman Anshin, the Chareidi man from Meah Shearim who was convicted of killing his own 10-month-old daughter, Fruma Anshin A”H, a decade ago, was caught in Ben Gurion Airport when he returned to Israel.

During the trial, in spite of the damning indictment against him, the Jerusalem Magisterial Court accepted the opinion of the psychiatrist who claimed that he was not responsible for his actions during the time of the murder due to insanity.

Due to this decision, Anshin was sent to forced hospitalization at Eitanim Hospital located just outside of the capital.

He managed to escape and flee the country, but was arrested upon his return.

