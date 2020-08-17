Trump Threatens To Step In As Over 50 Shot Across NYC Over The Weekend





Over 50 people were shot across the city over the weekend, police said as an increase in gun violence continues.

From midnight on Friday to midnight Monday morning 51 people were shot in at least 39 shootings NYPD data shows.

President Donald Trump tweeted at NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio about the uptick in gun violence, Sunday night.

“Law and Order. If @NYCMayor can’t do it, we will!”

The crime wave caps a bloody week of 62 total shootings, up from 26 gun incidents over the same one-week period last year.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)








