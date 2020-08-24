UNREAL RESPONSE TIME: 19 Seconds For Hatzolah To Be Dispatched To Crash





In a dash-cam video provided to YWN (inserted below), one can hear the absolutely incredible response time of Hatzolah.

The video captured a vehicle blowing through a red light at 14th Avenue and 51 Street in Boro Park, and swerving to avoid another car crossing the intersection. The vehicle nearly jumps the curb – missing children and pedestrians by inches, and then slams into a parked car.

The driver of the vehicle with the dash-cam had a Hatzolah radio in his vehicle, and the viewer will hear and see the time is took the Hatzolah dispatcher to field “multiple calls” and send help to the scene: NINETEEN SECONDS!

We all know how long the phone call lasts when calling 911 for any sort of emergency.

