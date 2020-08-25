WATCH THIS: Hillary Says Biden Should NOT Concede To Trump Under Any Circumstances





Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said in a new interview that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden “should not concede under any circumstances” because she believes the final results in November’s election are “going to drag out” due to mail-in voting.

“Joe Biden should not concede under any circumstances because I think this is going to drag out, and eventually, I do believe he will win if we don’t give an inch and if we are as focused and relentless as the other side is,” Clinton told former aide Jennifer Palmieri on Showtime’s “The Circus.”

