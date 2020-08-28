WATCH LIVE: President Trump To Accept GOP Nomination On Final Night Of Republican National Convention





President Donald Trump will stand on the South Lawn Thursday night to accept his party’s nomination for president, presenting himself as the last barrier protecting an American way of life under siege from radical forces.

Expected Speakers: HUD Secretary Ben Carson, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Sen. Tom Cotton, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Rep. Jeff Van Drew, Ivanka Trump, Ja’Ron Smith, Ann Dorn, Debbie Flood, Rudy Giuliani, Franklin Graham, Alice Johnson, Wade Mayfield, Carl and Marsha Mueller and Dana White – and President Trump.

