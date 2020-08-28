SEE IT! Fireworks At Washington Monument Spell Out “TRUMP 2020” At End Of RNC





Following President Trump’s speech Thursday night at the White House — marking the end of the the Republican National Convention — a spectacular display of red, white and blue fireworks around the Washington Monument took place which spelled out “Trump 2020.”

The National Park Service earlier this week said it had approved the fireworks permit.

The Republican National Committee is footing the bill for the show, as well as for reimbursing the agency for its work overseeing the event, the parks service.

(AP)







