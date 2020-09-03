El Al Announces First Cargo Flight To Dubai





Israel’s national carrier El Al announces a first cargo flight to Dubai, days after its groundbreaking passenger trip to the United Arab Emirates.

Following on the heels of a deal to normalize Israel-UAE ties, the cargo flight is scheduled to take off from Ben Gurion airport near Tel Aviv on September 16, the airline says in a statement.

Unlike the direct passenger flight, the cargo service will fly via Liege in Belgium before continuing to Dubai, El Al says, without explaining the roundabout route.

The Boeing 747 aircraft will be carrying “agricultural and high-tech equipment” from Israel to the Emirates, El Al says, with the route set to become a regular Wednesday fixture in the future.

“The weekly El Al cargo flight to Dubai will enable Israeli companies connectivity in import and export from and to Dubai, as well as Asia in transfer from Dubai,” El Al says.

(AP)







