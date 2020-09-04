WATCH IT: Car Plows Through Black Lives Matter Protesters In Times Square





The New York Police Department says it is trying to find a car that drove through a group of Black Lives Matter protesters blocking a street in Times Square.

Video posted on social media shows the car jerking through the crowd Thursday night with its horn blaring as demonstrators scream and scramble out of the way.

No one appeared to be seriously injured.

The NYPD said on Twitter that the car wasn’t a police vehicle.

#BREAKING: Unmarked NYPD car appears to plow through protesters in Times Square. NYPD says the car doesn’t belong to them: “There are currently no complainants. NYPD asks if there is anyone injured, please come forward.” @datainput pic.twitter.com/i8qsXTZzso — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 4, 2020

Car drives through protesters, Times Square, New York City, Thursday, September 3, 2020 pic.twitter.com/yMadwNYJSI — DataInput (@datainput) September 4, 2020

There is an ongoing investigation into an incident in Times Square involving a black Taurus sedan. This auto is NOT an NYPD vehicle. pic.twitter.com/kBGuXhFtP1 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) September 4, 2020

