Trump Adds Tom Cotton And Ted Cruz To List Of Potential Supreme Court Justices





President Donald Trump unveiled a new list of potential Supreme Court nominees Wednesday in an effort to energize the conservative legal movement and help his flagging re-election campaign.

The list, fashioned after those he put out during his 2016 race for the White House, when there was an existing vacancy, is intended to elevate the nation’s highest court as an issue in 2020 – and put pressure on Democratic nominee Joe Biden to follow suit.

The list of 20 new names is composed of federal appeals and district court judges, U.S. senators and others who he might nominate to the high court if given the chance in a second term. They include Sens. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, Ted Cruz of Texas and Josh Hawley of Missouri.

But one name on Trump’s earlier list – Judge Amy Coney Barrett, who he placed on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit – is said to be a possible nominee even sooner should ailing Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 87, leave the bench this year.

(AP)







