WATCH THIS! What Happens When A Bochur In A “Capsule” Misses His Sister’s Wedding?

A yeshiva bochur in Wolfson Yeshiva in Jerusalem was mevater on attending his sister’s wedding in order to remain in his “capsule” and continue his learning until Motzei Yom Kippur.

As the kallah and her brother are yesomim, it meant even more to her than most to have all her siblings present at her simcha. The chassan and kallah decided they wouldn’t be mevater on sharing the simcha of their wedding day and they went straight from their wedding to the yeshivah.

The yeshiva bochurim – from behind their “bars” – fulfilled the mitzvah of “m’sameich chassan v’kallah with great enthusiasm.

האח של הכלה לא השתתף בחתונת אחותו, שניהם יתומים, אבל הוא ויתר על החתונה כדי להשאר בישיבה (בקפסולה) ולהמשיך ללמוד עד מוצאי יום הכיפורים.

בתום החתונה, הזוג הטרי הגיע עד אליו והשמחה פרצה את הסורגים.

פשוט מרגש. ו… מזל טוב! pic.twitter.com/88TMgCBvpo — אבי מימרן (@avi1mimran) September 9, 2020

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)