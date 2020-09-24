“VOTE HIM OUT!” Protesters Greet Trump As He Pays Respects To RBG [SEE THE VIDEO]

President Trump visited the Supreme Court on Thursday morning to pay respects to late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and was greeted by protesters.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump left the White House around 9:45 a.m. and arrived at the Supreme Court shortly before 10 a.m. They spent a little under a half-hour at the court, where Ginsburg is lying in repose, before returning to the White House.

The Trumps were seen briefly near Ginsburg’s casket at the top of the court’s steps around 10 a.m. Protesters could be heard chanting “Honor her wish” and “Vote him out.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)