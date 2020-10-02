BREAKING: TRUMP AND MELANIA IN QUARANTINE – TOP AID TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

President Donald Trump said late Thursday night that he and the first lady would begin a quarantine process after top aide Hope Hicks tested positive for coronavirus.

“The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!” Trump tweeted after earlier suggesting that he may quarantine.

Trump’s tweet came minutes after the White House disclosed his schedule for Friday, which includes White House meetings, a roundtable with supporters and an evening campaign rally in Florida. The White House didn’t immediately respond to an inquiry about whether the president’s quarantine would result in events being canceled.