MONSEY NEXT: Rockland County Is COVID Hotspot; Shuls To Have 10 People

New restrictions are coming in Rockland County where COVID-19 infection rates have risen exponentially. That rate is now 4.5%.

“It’s critically important that we get this under control. The numbers are starting to grow exponentially. We don’t need that right now,” Rockland Co. Executive Ed Day said. “We’ve made great progress and great strides here.”

Day announced that the Governor’s Cluster restrictions will take effect at 12:01 AM, Friday, October 9, 2020.

“We are awaiting further details from the Governor’s Office related to the New York State Police Task Force which will oversee enforcement of the restrictions in these zones,” Day said. “We are in communication with our Towns and Villages and will share the pertinent information with residents as soon as it is made available by the Governor’s Office.”

There are over a thousand cases in two zip codes within the town of Ramapo that make up most of Rockland County’s cases.

Non-essential businesses will have to close, schools will shut down and religious gatherings will be limited to a maximum of 10 people.

There will a buffer zone around the communities of Monsey, Spring Valley, and New Square with lesser restrictions, but as in Brooklyn, members of the Hassidic community feel they are being unfairly singled out.

