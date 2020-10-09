THE TISCHLER SHOW CONTINUES: Heshy Says He Will Be Arrested on Monday Morning

Heshy Tischler announced on social media that he has been informed that he will be arrested on Monday morning after Simchas Torah.
“I just got a call from the precinct,” Tischler rambles in the video below.
“They will be arresting me Monday morning. I’ll be taken in for inciting riot. Jacob Kornbluh, who harassed me the night before, that they don’t want to file charges for as of yet, he harassed me. They are telling everyone that I incited a riot, and Mr Kornbluh, the D.A., is going to be arresting me, on Monday morning to the 66 Precinct….”
“Mr Kornbluh is a very terrible bad man”, Tischler continued.
Tischler also apologized to Mrs DebLasio for calling her a “very bad name”.
Earlier today NYC Mayor DeBlasio said that he expected the NYPD to make an arrest in the assault of a Hasidic journalist Jacob Kornbluh.
Kornbluh, who writes for The Jewish Insider, claims he was punched and kicked by an angry crowd who screamed at him, calling him “Nazi” and “Hitler.”
Video footage from two nights ago shows Tischler cornering Kornbluh, calling him a “Rat” and a “Moiser” and encouraging the crowd to do the same – exclaiming, “Everyone say moiser!”
People can be heard yelling “min darf eim hargenen” (We need to kill him).
Tischler has frequently disgraced the names of the 6 million Kedoshim who were murdered in cold blood, by calling NY Governor Cuomo and NYC mayor DeBlasio “Nazis” and “Pigs”.
To respectfully disagree or protest against an elected official is perfectly permitted as this is the United States of America. But Tischler clearly has no clue what took place in the hell of Treblinka, Auschwitz and other Nazi killing factories.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Lock him back up. When he was incarcerated, our people were better off.
All libs. Are you happy now? You got your way!!! Unbelievable how these libs can do what they want
Maybe it’s a gift from Hashem that we can daven alone for the next few weeks.
שערי דמעות לא ננעלו
It’s easier to cry in private than in public.
Maybe Hashem wants our tears!
Maybe!
Say what want – The Gov. is not Hitler, or even to compare him to Hitler is insane.
He’s definitely not the best for us at this moment, but calling him a Nazi won’t help!!!
Let’s all pray hard and take care of the needy to rip up this גזירה.
YWN we don’t need your opinions. Just report the facts please. That’s how you become fake news. I happen to feel that it’s not any disrespect to the 6 million kedoshim every time you call someone a nazi. And I know that we want to “respectfully” and peacefully disagree with our stupid elected officials but unfortunately they don’t understand that language and it gets nowhere. So it’s all out war against cuomo and deblazio right now. Whatever it takes to make the changes we need
@ANON21 YWn is 100% correct. Tischler is a disguting person who is causing klal yisroel trenedous irreperable damage.
We are the am hanivchar. Do we go on national TV and call our highest leadrs “nazi pigs”?
What kind of chinuch does this biheima have? Why are we all silent? Are we all just laughing along with him?
ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!
Where are all sane leaders in Boro Park?!
Hershy shld be off our streets. While I don’t advocate he being arrested, hes a danger to our youth and our communities. His language is reprehensible and he needs to GO!
We as a decent community apologize To our officials for Hershys unforgivable actions.
It’s about time people stand up and stop Heshy. He is out of control, clearly deranged and his language is reprehensible. Not to mention an admitted mechalel shabbos bifarhesya.
Tischler has a clue by calling them nazis he is stating that they would do the same as the nazis did. Did you consider that you have no clue.
None of you blasting tischler did so when he opened the parks
@ywn i scroll down for opinions. The articles are I read for news. Why can’t you keep your stupid opinions in the comment section and the news in the news section? And the media is astonished why no one trusts them.
To : Hashem loves all
Food for Thought
Wishing everyone a healthy Yom Tov
@Miriam, to be fair, when BLM rioted and killed people or severely injured them, not only did the Myor say he was proud of his daughter for rioting, he even joined them and personally helped paint murals all over NYC streets. Suddenly when jews peacefully protest he becomes a big man condemning it and saying it wont be tolerated. He is a blatant anti semite and hes not ashamed to show it.
Having said that, we cant go around calling people pigs and using such vile language that doesnt help. Yes it needs to be drastically toned down. The good thing is you can call into Heshy radio show on wednesday and tell him yourself.
Always strive to make a positive impact!
1 comment said “We don’t need your opinion.”
Guess what, I would like to hear your opinion.
A Gut Yom Tov to everyone including Anon21 and Mr. Tischler.