THE TISCHLER SHOW CONTINUES: Heshy Says He Will Be Arrested on Monday Morning

Heshy Tischler announced on social media that he has been informed that he will be arrested on Monday morning after Simchas Torah.

“I just got a call from the precinct,” Tischler rambles in the video below.

“They will be arresting me Monday morning. I’ll be taken in for inciting riot. Jacob Kornbluh, who harassed me the night before, that they don’t want to file charges for as of yet, he harassed me. They are telling everyone that I incited a riot, and Mr Kornbluh, the D.A., is going to be arresting me, on Monday morning to the 66 Precinct….”

“Mr Kornbluh is a very terrible bad man”, Tischler continued.

Tischler also apologized to Mrs DebLasio for calling her a “very bad name”.

Earlier today NYC Mayor DeBlasio said that he expected the NYPD to make an arrest in the assault of a Hasidic journalist Jacob Kornbluh.

Kornbluh, who writes for The Jewish Insider, claims he was punched and kicked by an angry crowd who screamed at him, calling him “Nazi” and “Hitler.”

Video footage from two nights ago shows Tischler cornering Kornbluh, calling him a “Rat” and a “Moiser” and encouraging the crowd to do the same – exclaiming, “Everyone say moiser!”

People can be heard yelling “min darf eim hargenen” (We need to kill him).

Tischler has frequently disgraced the names of the 6 million Kedoshim who were murdered in cold blood, by calling NY Governor Cuomo and NYC mayor DeBlasio “Nazis” and “Pigs”.

To respectfully disagree or protest against an elected official is perfectly permitted as this is the United States of America. But Tischler clearly has no clue what took place in the hell of Treblinka, Auschwitz and other Nazi killing factories.

