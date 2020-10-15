Israel To Open Ben Gurion Airport As of Thursday Night

Israel’s Health Minister, Yuli Edelstein, and Transportation Minister, Miri Regev, announced that they reached an agreement on Wednesday that will see the opening of Ben-Gurion Airport take place on Thursday at midnight.

The announcement was later confirmed by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in a video statement that he made on Facebook. According to the current rules under the lockdown, the only passengers who are allowed to fly out of Israel are those who purchased a ticket before the closure took effect. The same held true for Israelis returning from abroad.

With airlines threatening lawsuits against the government for damages that they were caused by the lockdown, Israel’s attorney-general had stated that the closure of the airport was problematic. Not allowing people to purchase tickets brought about harsh criticism from the airline industry and airport officials.

One of the points of contention with regard to the airport, was what will happen with the food court and other stores inside the terminals. On Tuesday, Regev called on the Corona Cabinet to re-open the airport on Thursday, even if the food court would only open on Sunday.

