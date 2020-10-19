WATCH: Trump Blasts Fauci, Calls Him “Disaster”, Says He’s “Been Here For 350 Years”

President Donald Trump on Monday said the government’s top pandemic fighter, Dr. Anthony Fauci, is a “disaster” – and possibly an “idiot” – as he claimed that Americans are “tired of” Covid-19.

“People are tired of Covid,” Trump said in a call with the staff of his reelection campaign against former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee.

“People are tired of hearing Fauci and all these idiots, all these idiots who got it wrong,” Trump said on the call.

Trump also claimed that “every time [Fauci] goes on television there’s always a bomb,” an apparent reference to Fauci’s media appearances, which included him telling CBS’s “60 Minutes” on Sunday night that he was “absolutely not” surprised that Trump himself caught the coronavirus.

But Trump also offered an explanation for why he has not fired Fauci as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, despite his unhappiness with him.

“There’s a bigger bomb if you fire him,” Trump said. “This guy’s a disaster.”

The president at another point called Fauci a “nice” man, but in a backhanded way.

“He’s been here for about 350 years,” Trump said of Fauci, who is 79 years old.

Fauci is a civil servant who, under the law, cannot be directly fired by the president. And Fauci could appeal any dismissal ordered by the president through the political appointees who oversee him.

Trump also blasted Fauci on Twitter.

…P.S. Tony should stop wearing the Washington Nationals’ Mask for two reasons. Number one, it is not up to the high standards that he should be exposing. Number two, it keeps reminding me that Tony threw out perhaps the worst first pitch in the history of Baseball! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 19, 2020

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)