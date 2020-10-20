NEW: Israel Changes Rules For Those Arriving: Antibodies Exemptions Suspended

The following information is via the incredible Chaim V’Chessed Organization:

Just recently, the Health Ministry announced a method for receiving exemptions from quarantine based on serological (antibodies) testing. This move was hailed as a significant benefit for many who had contracted Covid 19 abroad, but did not have a recognized PCR positive test.

Now, only a few short days later, Health Ministry representatives have notified Chaim V’Chessed officials that this new process has been suspended.

No meaningful reason has been given for this surprising change. Sources tell Chaim V’Chessed that the Ministry announced the new process prematurely, before determining exactly which types of serological tests would be accepted. Chaim V’Chessed officials are in contact with Ministry representatives, and are advocating for this embarrassing turnaround to be reversed.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)