NECK IN NECK: Trump Tops Biden, 48% To 47%, With 52% Approval Rating

It’s neck-and-neck, with President Trump just barely ahead in Rasmussen Reports’ first daily White House Watch survey.
The latest national telephone and online survey finds Trump edging Democrat Joe Biden 48% to 47% among Likely U.S. Voters. Three percent (3%) prefer some other candidate, while two percent (2%) remain undecided. (To see survey question wording, click here.)
Last Wednesday, Biden held a 49% to 46% lead, but the race has been tightening since early in the month. This is the first time Trump has been ahead since mid-September.
(Source: Rasmussen)
Rav Avigdor Miller Zt’l
Today’s Q&A Sponsored by Joel and Ornella Wolh
BizFluence
https://bizfluenceapp.com/login?redirect=/?mc_cid=9a51f89f74&mc_eid=416bc6f36c
SPREAD TORAS AVIGDOR BY SPONSORING A DAILY Q&A FOR $54
Rav Avigdor Miller on Voting Against the Radicals
Q:
Why does the Rav support Nixon in the election? What has he done for the Jews?
A:
What Nixon did for the Jews, I have no idea. But what Nixon is not doing for the revolutionaries, that I can tell you. Nixon is not encouraging the radicals and the revolutionaries. That’s one thing he’s doing – and that’s enough.
Let me give you a mashal. Suppose you have two candidates: One is being backed by, let’s say, all the Nazis. All the Nazis say to vote for this candidate. And the other man does not have the endorsement of the Nazis. Are you going to ask, “What did this other candidate do for me?” No – you don’t ask any questions! If this candidate is being endorsed by the Nazis then the other candidate is the one.
And therefore, if McGovern is endorsed by all the revolutionaries, by all the hippies, by the scum of society, then the other one is the one! We cannot support the vandals and radicals who want to destroy America – the ones who want to break down all the principles of morality.
And the ads that you see in the newspapers blaming Nixon for his appointment of conservative judges – it’s just the opposite. The judges that he’s appointing are good judges; they’re the good ones! All the judges that Nixon appointed to the Supreme Court are the ones we want. It’s only that when they put it into an advertisement and they write: “Look what Nixon did. He appointed him and him and him,” so even though you know nothing about it, right away you think it’s wicked. The foolish people are fooled by the power of the printed word.
Nixon is trying. Nebach, he’s trying hard to right America. I’m not saying he’s a tzadik but he’s not what the other candidate is – and that’s enough for us. That’s enough of a reason to work on his behalf. Spend time on it. Call up your friends and get the votes out. Tell them to vote for Nixon. It’s a mitzvah – that’s what I say.
Look, nobody is paying me. I get no favors from him. He doesn’t even know about me. I’m just telling you the truth.
TAPE # 4 (October 1972)
REMEMBER TO VOTE TRUMP AND ONLY REPUBLICAN EVEN IF YOU LIVE IN BOORO PARK