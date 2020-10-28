VIOLENT BLM PROTESTS IN BROOKLYN: Anti-Police Rioters Set Fires, Smash Windows, Drive Car Through Police

0

Protests over the death of Walter Wallace Jr. turned violent in Brooklyn on Tuesday night.

In Downtown Brooklyn, protesters broke windows and started small fires.

About 200 people marched from Fort Greene Park in Brooklyn on Tuesday.

There are reports of vandalism, including glass shattered at a bus stop and an American flag that was set on fire.

At one point, a car ended up driving through some police officers who were trying to stop them.

The protests started over the death of Wallace Jr., who was killed in Philadelphia.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)