VIOLENT BLM PROTESTS IN BROOKLYN: Anti-Police Rioters Set Fires, Smash Windows, Drive Car Through Police

Protests over the death of Walter Wallace Jr. turned violent in Brooklyn on Tuesday night.

In Downtown Brooklyn, protesters broke windows and started small fires.

About 200 people marched from Fort Greene Park in Brooklyn on Tuesday.

There are reports of vandalism, including glass shattered at a bus stop and an American flag that was set on fire.

At one point, a car ended up driving through some police officers who were trying to stop them.

The protests started over the death of Wallace Jr., who was killed in Philadelphia.

Arrests at Atlantic Avenue after protests in Brooklyn. One protestor told me I couldn’t shoot video and grabbed my phone. pic.twitter.com/0jnHpJCgTJ — 𝐌𝐲𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐍. 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐫 (@MylesMill) October 28, 2020

Police arrest a man identifying himself as a legal observer. Most protestors have fled the scene. pic.twitter.com/0H7yBRrd4Q — NYC Protest Updates 2020 (@protest_nyc) October 28, 2020

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)