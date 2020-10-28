SEE THE FULL INTERVIEW: Tucker Carlson Interviews Biden Whistleblower Claiming Biden Family Criminal Behavior

Tony Bobulinski, a former business associate of Hunter Biden, has slammed Joe Biden for the “blatant lie” that he was unaware of his son’s deals with China.
Mr Bobulinski, who was the former head of SinoHawk Holdings, a conglomerate with links to two Biden family members said he is in possession of text messages that show he met with Mr Biden in 2017.
According to text messages obtained by Fox News, Mr Bobulinski messaged Hunter Biden to discuss a meeting in 2017 with Joe Biden.
kk
Trump’s FBI investigated the Bidens and found no wrongdoing and closed the case. This story has already been proven false. Republicans have control of all levers of law enforcement. If this is true, why are there no charges? This is a slander campaign designed to effect election results. Your newspaper is participating in the slander. Your editors need to do tshuvah.
This is all Russian Collusion, just ask Democrats and their lackeys in Fake News and some morons who frequently post on this site.
Great stuff!