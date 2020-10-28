SEE THE FULL INTERVIEW: Tucker Carlson Interviews Biden Whistleblower Claiming Biden Family Criminal Behavior

Tony Bobulinski, a former business associate of Hunter Biden, has slammed Joe Biden for the “blatant lie” that he was unaware of his son’s deals with China.

Mr Bobulinski, who was the former head of SinoHawk Holdings, a conglomerate with links to two Biden family members said he is in possession of text messages that show he met with Mr Biden in 2017.

According to text messages obtained by Fox News, Mr Bobulinski messaged Hunter Biden to discuss a meeting in 2017 with Joe Biden.

