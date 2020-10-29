WATCH: Pelosi Says She Is ‘Confident’ Joe Biden Will Be Elected President On Tuesday

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi projected Thursday that Joe Biden would win the White House and said Democrats are ready to work with Biden on a transition agenda to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, address the economic fallout and pass an infrastructure agenda.

“I feel very confident that Joe Biden will be elected president on Tuesday,” Pelosi, D-Calif., said at a news conference at the Capitol, while acknowledging counting votes may continue past Nov. 3.

“On Jan. 20, he will be inaugurated president of the United States. So while we don’t want to be overconfident or assume anything, we have to be ready for how we’re going to go down a different path.”

“We are confident. We are calm. And we are prepared. We are ready,” Pelosi said of the election.

