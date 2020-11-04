BIDEN 223 TRUMP 145 – The Latest Results 12:27AM ET

resident Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden were locked in tight races in battleground states across the country Tuesday night as they concluded an epic campaign that will shape America’s response to the surging pandemic and foundational questions of economic fairness and racial justice.

From coast to coast, races were too early to call in the most fiercely contested states on the map.

AS OF 12:27AM ET:

TRUMP SO FAR 213: Texas, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kentucky, Indiana, West Virginia, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, South Carolina, Missouri, Utah, Kansas Florida, Ohio, Iowa, Montana and Idaho.

LEANING TOWARDS TRUMP: Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin

BIDEN SO FAR 237: NY, NJ, Vermont, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Illinois, D.C. Colorado, New Hampshire, California, Washington, Maine, Arizona, Oregon Hawaii, Minnesota and New Mexico.

MAKE SURE TO STAY WITH THE YWN LIVE BLOG – UPDATED IN LIVE TIME

YWN has launched TEXT ALERTS for breaking news in live time! This is perfect for those with Kosher Phones, and those without Internet on their phones. It’s simple and takes a second to sign up. Just text the word “start” to 917-451-7422.

YWN WHATSAPP STATUS UPDATES: CLICK HERE to join the YWN WhatsApp Status.

YWN WHATSAPP GROUPS: CLICK HERE to be added to an official YWN WhatsApp Group.

YWN Twitter https://twitter.com/YWN

YWN Facebook https://www.facebook.com/YeshivaWorldNews/

YWN Telegram https://t.me/s/yeshivaworldnews

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)