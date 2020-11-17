DEBLASIO’S NYC: Man Shoots FLAME-THROWER From Roof Of Moving City Bus [INSANE VIDEO]

This video is like nothing seen before in the “anything-goes” DeBlasio’s NYC.

The disturbing incident appears to have occurred in Brooklyn, where a maniac is seen standing on top of a moving city bus shooting a flamethrower.

Eventually, the man shoots flames off the bus at the ground, and then is seen jumping off.

The NYPD tweeted that they “are aware of a video circulating social media that shows a man using a flame thrower on top of a bus in Brooklyn. The incident is currently under investigation. We have the utmost confidence in our Detectives that this case will be solved quickly.”

Some speculated that the man was celebrating a Biden victory.

In any event, the man – if caught – will likely be immediately released thanks to the incredible “prison reform” bill which has since “reformed” NYC into the jungle that it now has become.

NYC OUT OF CONTROL: Man with a FLAMETHROWER stands on top of a Bus and fires away at the public. @NYCMayor @NYPDnews (Video via @whatisny) pic.twitter.com/qwaVeW3Eey — NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) November 17, 2020

We are aware of a video circulating social media that shows a man using a flame thrower on top of a bus in Brooklyn. The incident is currently under investigation. We have the utmost confidence in our @NYPDDetectives that this case will be solved quickly. pic.twitter.com/KPnMlYJb1g — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 17, 2020

