IMMEDIATE FRONT-RUNNER: Brooklyn Boro President Eric Adams Announces NYC Mayoral Run [PHOTO ROUNDUP OVER THE YEARS]

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams announced he is running for mayor of New York City on Wednesday, joining an already crowded field of candidates for the 2021 election.

Adams, who entered politics after a two-decade career as a police officer, announced his candidacy in a video posted overnight.

“Whether it’s the pandemic or violence in our streets we don’t feel safe, and too often city government makes things worse with inefficiency that leads to inequality and holds our people back,” the 60-year-old Adams says in the video, in which he also describes being victimized by police brutality in his youth and joining the police in order to fight for reforms from the inside.

The 60-year-old, who has served as borough president since 2013, immediately becomes a front-runner in a crowded field for the June 2021 Democratic primary.

He spent 22 years in the NYPD, helping establish 100 Blacks in Law Enforcement Who Care, to improve relations between the black community and police.

Adams has been a staunch supporter of the Jewish community in NYC, hosting events to better relations between communities, and giving funds to much needed community organizations. Most recently, Adams was able to facilitate the funds to Williamsburg Hatzolah for two brand new ambulances.

If elected, Adams would be the city’s second Black mayor. Other candidates who have announced they are running for the Democratic primary to succeed the term-limited Mayor Bill de Blasio include City Comptroller Scott Stringer, civil rights lawyer and former MSNBC legal analyst Maya Wiley, former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia and former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Shaun Donovan.

(AP)