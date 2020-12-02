WATCH: Obama Says “Defund Police” Slogan Alienated Voters; Comes Under Attack From “Squad” Members

Progressive Democrats took aim at former President Barack Obama after he argued that political candidates alienate voters when they use “snappy” slogans such as “defund the police.”

Obama made the comments during an interview with Peter Hamby on the Snapchat original political show “Good Luck America” that aired Wednesday morning.

“You lost a big audience the minute you say it, which makes it a lot less likely that you’re actually going to get the changes you want done,” Obama said. “The key is deciding, do you want to actually get something done, or do you want to feel good among the people you already agree with?”

“We lose people in the hands of police,” Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., shot back. “It’s not a slogan but a policy demand. And centering the demand for equitable investments and budgets for communities across the country gets us progress and safety.”

Other members of the so-called “Squad” joined Omar in pushing back against Obama’s comments.

“Rosa Parks was vilified & attacked for her civil disobedience. She was targeted. It’s hard seeing the same people who uplift her courage, attack the movement for Black lives that want us to prioritize health, funding of schools & ending poverty, rather than racist police systems,” Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., tweeted.

