Hagaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky Visits His Son in Hospital Then Heads to Great-Grandson’s Vort

On Thursday, at the home of Hagaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky, the Gadol Hador’s family held a vort for Rav Chaim’s great-grandson, the son of Rabbi Avraham Yeshaya.

In addition to the family, musical talent Reb Moshe Mordechai (Mona) Rosenbloom, participated and played an accordion for the event.

Earlier in the day, HaRav Kanievsky went to Sheba Hospital in Tel HaShomer in order to visit his son Rabbi Shlomo Kanievsky, who is hospitalized.

Eli Bruner from Ezer M’Zion accompanied Rav Kanievsky, as did Professor Yitzchak Kreiss, the CEO of the hospital and other high-ranking medical staff from the hospital.

