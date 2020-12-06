NEW: 60 Percent of Americans Now Say They Would Get COVID Vaccine

60% of Americans said in November they would “definitely” or “probably” get a vaccine, compared to just 51% in September, according to a new survey by a new Pew Research Center survey.

39% responded that they would “definitely” or “probably” not get the vaccine.

46% of that group indicated they would consider getting vaccinated if more information becomes available or once others start getting vaccinated.

21% of U.S. adults do not intend to get vaccinated and are “pretty certain” more information will not change their minds.

75% of people have at least a fair amount of confidence in the development process today, compared to 65% in September.

(Source: Pew / Axios / Business Insider)