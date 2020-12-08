HAFGANAH AFTERMATH: Destruction Of City Property, Street Signs, Fences Litter Bar Ilan Street [PHOTOS & VIDEOS]

The attached photos and videos speak for themselves.

Following the Monday night Hafganos on Bar Ilan Street, the area was littered with broken glass, smoldering dumpsters and widespread destruction of city property. It was reminiscent of a war zone.

Street signs were broken, concrete steps to homes smashed, fences to prevent children and pedestrians from walking in the street were destroyed, traffic lights broken to pieces – all in the name of preventing the Jerusalem Municipality from continuing with their plans to expand the Jerusalem Light Rail through the city.

Around 25 people were arrested.

See the destruction in the videos and photos belwo.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)