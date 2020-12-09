BREAKING: Hunter Biden Under Federal Investigation Over Taxes

President-elect Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden revealed Wednesday that he is under investigation by the top federal prosecutor in Delaware for his taxes.

The probe was disclosed five days before Joe Biden is expected to be formally selected as the next president by the Electoral College.

Hunter Biden said in a statement, “I learned yesterday for the first time that the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware advised my legal counsel, also yesterday, that they are investigating my tax affairs.”

“I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors,” Hunter Biden said.

In a statement, the transition team of Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris said, “President-elect Biden is deeply proud of his son, who has fought through difficult challenges, including the vicious personal attacks of recent months, only to emerge stronger.”

(AP)