Israel Prioritizes Who Will Be First To Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

Israel’s Health Ministry published a special notice on Wednesday outlining who in the population is a priority to receive the COVID-19 vaccination first, in what is being called “Operation Vaccinating For Life”.

The notice, which was published by Israeli media outlets, said: “The decision with regard to prioritizing certain segments of the population, comes from logistical challenges that we face at the vaccination sites themselves. The operation will be undertaken in stages and will be timed accordingly in order to maximize safety, health, and effectiveness. The inner prioritization within each grouping may be changed as needed.”

The publication of the notice came after the Prime Minister announced that he intends to be the first person in Israel to receive the vaccine on Saturday night. Following this, the Ministry will begin their vaccination campaign against the virus.

According to the Health Ministry’s notice, the first group of people who will receive the vaccine will be the medical staff in the hospitals. Following them will be the medical staff in the various HMOs and medical clinics around the country. Dentists will be included in that grouping. After those vaccinations are complete the next group of people to be vaccinated will be nursing and medical students, members of Magen David Adom, United Hatzalah and other first response organizations, and then residents of nursing homes and their caregivers.

The second-tier group of people to receive the vaccine will be other at-risk populations. The third level of priority will be educators, police officers, and social workers.

The Ministry also announced a list of people who not be allowed to receive the vaccine at this time, that list includes patients recovering from the coronavirus, pregnant and nursing women, women who intend to get pregnant up to a month after the time for the second vaccine, people who suffer from severe allergic reactions such as anaphylaxis, and children below the age of 16.

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said that he is relaxed prior to the launch of the campaign. “I am confident about the quality of the vaccines. They have been tested in every possible way. The best doctors I spoke to confirm their safety. I feel relaxed and calm with regard to this issue, and I am confident with regard to the logistical issues as well.”

