Israel’s Health Ministry Goes To War Against Fake News About Coronavirus Vaccine

Just days before the Coronavirus vaccine operation is about to begin in earnest in Israel, The Health Ministry is going to war against people spreading fake news regarding the vaccines and the supposed dangers of taking them. The Health Ministry has made several statements over the course of the past few days explaining just how serious they take this issue. The Ministry isn’t pulling any punches when it comes to finding those who propagate and spread false information about the vaccine.

As part of the aggressive stance the Ministry has taken on this issue, high-level officials have enlisted the help of the police and the cyber-division of the Attorney General’s Office to open a criminal case against the perpetrators. According to a report that was published on the Kan news network, the Health Ministry has already filed a series of complaints against suspected perpetrators who are spreading false information about the vaccine online. According to the Ministry, these people are attempting to spread fear and panic among the population.

On Wednesday morning, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein spoke about those spreading the false news. “My main challenge now is to combat the fake news that has been disseminated over the past few weeks and continues to be spread. Over the course of the year, I have seen all sorts of people, including Knesset members, spreading fake news on the ‘dangers of vaccines,’ and calling on people not to be vaccinated. These people don’t have an ounce of responsibility – nor do they have a conscience, it seems.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)