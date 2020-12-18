Chareidi Suspects From Bnei Brak Will Soon Be Indicted For Rishon LeZion Shooting Incident

Following an in-depth investigation, the prosecutor has filed their statement with regard to a shooting that took place in Rishon Letzion two months ago. The shooting was perpetrated in the direction of a woman and two Chareidi suspects from Bnei Brak were arrested. The suspects have been remanded into custody until Monday.

The incident took place on October 29th, when a masked individual approached a woman who was walking on HaNevi’im Street in the city and attempted to shoot towards her with a pistol from close range.

For some unknown reason, the gun jammed and would not shoot. The suspect, seeing this, fled the scene and ran into a waiting car that was being driven also by a masked individual. The pair of assailants fled the scene.

Following the incident, the police opened an investigation and began gathering evidence to determine the identities of the masked individuals. One suspect, a 16-year-old teenage male from Bnei Brak, was arrested at the end of November. One week later, a second suspect, a 21-year-old man also from Bnei Brak, was arrested as well. Their reprimands have been extended until this coming Monday as evidence was being gathered against them. The district attorney is supposed to file an indictment against the two suspects on Monday in court.

