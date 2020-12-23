Chris Christie Says He’s Considering 2024 Run, Would Challenge Trump

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is considering another run for president in 2024, even if it means challenging a Donald Trump comeback bid.

“I would not rule it out,” Christie told radio talk show host Hugh Hewitt in an interview on Monday, when asked specifically if he would run — even if that put him up against Trump.

Christie frequently refers to his decades-long friendship with Trump, and has stood by the president’s side despite repeated snubs over the last four years.

But he made clear in his interview with Hewitt that he disagreed with how Trump was handling his loss to President-elect Joe Biden, and was keeping his options open whether Trump sought a second term or not.

“If I go and look up Christie2024, will that URL already be reserved?” Hewitt asked Christie.

“ChrisChristie.com is, sir, so we’re gonna keep that one and we’ll see where we go from here,” he replied.

