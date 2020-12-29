Spring Valley: Burglary Suspects Take ATM Machine, Suspects Get Away After High-Speed Police Chase [VIDEOS]

A group of burglary suspects managed to get away from police after an early morning Police chase.

Police say that at around 3:00AM, a car occupied by three suspects attempted to steal ATM machines from multiple locations around Spring Valley and Monsey. The burglars were successful by at least one location – the Exxon Station on Route 59 in Monsey.

Police responded, and attempted to stop the suspects.

After a high-speed pursuit on the Palisades Parkway, the suspects managed to get away.

Chaveirim of Rockland are assisting police with gathering security camera footage from various loactions.

VIDEO OF POLICE CHASE VIA ROCKLAND BUFF FACEBOOK

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)