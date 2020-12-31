JUVENILE THUG ARRESTED: 15-Year-Old In Violent Manhattan Bike Attack Taken Into Custody

A 15-year-old is facing charges following a shocking bike attack that was caught on camera Tuesday in Midtown.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was arrested Wednesday on charges of rioting and criminal mischief. Because he was charged as a juvenile, he has not been identified.

Meanwhile, the search continues for the others involved.

Police said a man was driving his mother in his SUV when a group of men on bicycles jumped on the vehicle, beating the windows and yelling for them to get out.

As the footage shows, it was a terrifying afternoon sight. A group of young bicyclists surround an SUV and throw their bodies and bikes onto vehicle as its driver freezes in fear.

The attackers finally retreat after one jumps onto the hood and smashes the windshield.

Twenty-five bicyclists were involved and six damaged the vehicle, according to the New York Post.

JOIN THE TENS OF THOUSANDS WHO ALREADY ARE ALERTED OF BREAKING NEWS LIKE THIS IN LIVE TIME:

YWN WHATSAPP STATUS UPDATES: CLICK HERE to join the YWN WhatsApp Status.

YWN WHATSAPP GROUPS: CLICK HERE to be added to an official YWN WhatsApp Group.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)