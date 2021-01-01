Israel: Thousands of Police Spread Across Country To Stop New Year’s Parties

On Thursday night, new year’s eve according to the Gregorian calendar, thousands of police officers were deployed around Israel in order to break up illegal New Year’s Eve parties. All such parties are considered illegal this year as the country is still in lockdown.

According to Channel 13 news, Israeli police have asked the general public to report on their neighbors to the authorities if anyone sees other people hosting gatherings. According to the rules of the lockdown, no single person is allowed to be inside the residence of another, and no pubs, bars, or restaurants are allowed to be open.

In addition to asking the public to out their friends and neighbors, the police have also set up checkpoints on highways between cities, as well as inside certain metropolitan areas and will be performing random sobriety tests.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)