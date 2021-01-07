TRUMP SILENCED: @RealDonaldTrump Account Locked For 12 Hours

Facebook, YouTube and Twitter have removed posts from President Donald Trump on Wednesday as some of his supporters violently entered the US Capitol on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Twitter said that Trump’s account will be locked for at least 12 hours.

While Trump has been angered by Twitter for flagging his tweets in the past, Twitter has not previously deleted the president’s tweets to preserve his posts for public record. But given the violence in DC, Trump’s tweets were removed.

Among the tweets deleted was a video sent to supporters telling them to “go home.” The video, however, once again made false claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

All told, three Twitter posts were deleted.

The video was also deleted from Facebook and YouTube.

This means that the account of @realDonaldTrump will be locked for 12 hours following the removal of these Tweets. If the Tweets are not removed, the account will remain locked. — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 7, 2021

(AP)