MORE TRUMP DRAMA: Trump Bars VP Pence’s Chief Of Staff From White House

Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff, Marc Short, was barred from the White House on Wednesday after President Donald Trump criticized Pence for refusing to attempt to overturn the election, Bloomberg journalists first reported.

Short said Trump barred him from the grounds because the president was “blaming” him for advice he gave to Pence, according to the RealClearPolitics reporter Philip Wegmann.

Pence announced on Wednesday that he was not empowered by the Constitution to overturn the results of the 2020 election, and despite intense pressure from Trump, he fulfilled his constitutional duties and certified the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)