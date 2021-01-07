TRUMP SILENCED MORE: Banned From Facebook And Instagram Until At Least When Biden Takes Office

CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced via his platform that Donald Trump will be blocked from using both Facebook and Instagram “for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete.”

The company blocked his accounts temporarily on Wednesday following Trump’s posting on content that incited his followers to violence, but now Zuckerberg says the ban is extended “indefinitely,” extending at least until Biden takes over as President.

Both Facebook and Instagram removed Trump’s video post yesterday, in which the President called for rioters who laid siege to the Capitol building in Washington to go home – but in which he also said “we love you” to the same violent terrorists.

They followed that action with a 24-hour account lock, preventing Trump from posting via his Facebook and Instagram accounts during that period.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)