Feds Investigating Trump’s Role In Inciting Deadly Capitol Riot

Michael Sherwin, the acting US attorney in Washington, DC, told reporters on Thursday that his office is investigating President Donald Trump’s role in inciting a frenzied mob of his supporters to storm the US Capitol.

Wednesday’s disruption forced the House and Senate to go into recess and lawmakers, reporters, and Hill staffers to evacuate the building, and resulted in four deaths.

When asked if federal prosecutors will examine statements Trump made at a rally before the riots in which he urged his supporters to march to the Capitol and call on lawmakers to overturn the 2020 election, Sherwin replied, “Yes, we are looking at all actors here, not only the people that went into the building, but … were there others that maybe assisted or facilitated or played some ancillary role in this.”

“We will look at every actor and all criminal charges,” he added.

The Washington Post reported that when Sherwin was specifically pressed on whether that included the president, he said, “We are looking at all actors here, and anyone that had a role. If the evidence fits the element of a crime, they’re going to be charged.”

