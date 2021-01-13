MCCONNELL TURNS ON TRUMP? Mitch Wants Trump “Purged” From GOP, Believes He Committed Impeachable Offenses

Sen. Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader, has told associates that he believes President Donald Trump committed impeachable offenses and that he is pleased that Democrats are moving to impeach him, believing that it will make it easier to purge him from the party, according to the NY Times. The House is voting Wednesday to formally charge Trump with inciting violence against the country.

Fox News is reporting the same, stating that McConnell “is done: and “furious” with Trump. Fox states that McConnell has shared with associates that impeachment will help rid the Republican Party of Trump and his movement.

It is unclear how McConnell would vote in an impeachment trial, should House Democrats vote to impeach Trump. It is not clear at this point whether McConnell would vote to convict.

The House plans to vote on one article of impeachment Wednesday charging Trump with “incitement of insurrection,” as it races toward making him the first President in history to be impeached twice.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)