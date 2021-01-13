WATCH LIVE: IMPEACHMENT UNDERWAY – House Begins Trump Impeachment Process

The House of Representatives is on track to impeach President Trump for the second time in 13 months — which would make him as the only president to receive the rebuke twice.
This time, though, impeachment could be bipartisan. Republicans all opposed the House vote in December 2019, arguing that it was politically driven. But now some GOP lawmakers are joining Democrats in pointing the finger at the president for using rhetoric that helped spark a violent insurrection at the Capitol last Wednesday that left at least five dead.
The impeachment resolution on the House floor Wednesday includes one article, citing “incitement of insurrection,” will be debated on the House floor. Sponsors of the resolution maintain they have the votes already to pass it.
The resolution states: “President Trump gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of Government. He threatened the integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transition of power, and imperiled a coequal branch of Government. He thereby betrayed his trust as President, to the manifest injury of the people of the United States.”
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Supported by Liz Cheney, that radical socialist.
Why is it okay for Sheila Jackson Lee to get up there and admit that she’s paraphrasing something? Paraphrasing means she made it up! She didn’t say what the president said. She is a a lying democrat, which is actually sort of an oxymoron.
Yemach shemam all of them! Long live our great president — the great, beloved Donald John Trump! And to any idiotic commenter: I’m not just saying that stam. I turned on the livestream above for just one two minutes and OH MY GOSH — what the sicko dems are saying is so disgusting and horrible and disgraceful and outrageous… they are such reshaim! They mamesh are insinuating that the president was attempting to OVERTHROW THE GOVERNMENT! A-R-E- T-H-E-Y I-N-S-A-N-E?!?!?!?!?!?! YEMACH SHEMAM!
The way these people are speaking is literally treasonous!
The only thing they need to discuss is whether Trump significantly incited the riot or not, and whether that is an impeachable offence.
Their disgustingly disrespectful analysis of his personality, or their critique of how he ran the rest of the previous 4 years, should have zero bearing on this discussion.
This process is run like a joke, and these people are being guided by their emotions, not the law. Pathetic!