WATCH: Former FBI Director Comey Says Biden Should Consider Pardoning Trump; McCabe Disagrees

President-elect Joe Biden should “consider” pardoning President Donald Trump to allow the U.S. to move forward, former FBI director James Comey has said.
Comey said it was right to impeach the president and that it would be “good for our country” if he were removed from office before Inauguration Day, but that when Biden takes office, he should look at granting clemency to Trump “as part of healing the country.”
Comey, who was fired by Trump in May 2017, told the BBC that “I obviously think he belongs in jail but I don’t think pursuing that is in the best interest of the entire nation.”
Meanwhile, Former FBI Deputy Dir. Andrew McCabe responded to his old boss. “As much as you might want to move on to political healing, this is an offense against this nation that has to be — he has to be held accountable for this in some way.”
What a bunch of sleazy resha’im. 1) Our great president will never accept a pardon because he would never admit to being guilty of treason against his beloved country, you sick, lying Comey dog. What upstanding person would? And please stop your sickly condescension — “He’s not a genius…” Keep your stupid, fat mouth shut. 2) McCabe: I don’t know if you or Comey is the more sleazy… you can barely contain your glee at the sick lie you ar epropulgating along with all the rishusdige demmis. 3) WE LOVE AND SUPPORT YOU, MR. PRESIDENT, THE GREATEST GENTILE FRIEND OF THE JEWISH PEOPLE IN TH EMODERN ERA!
‘scuse me, I meant “are propagating.”
“Propulgating” was a mix of propagating and promulgating — which both make sense in the context above, by-the-way.
Why are those 2 losers not in jail? And if anybody responsible for not preventing the riot is the FBI who knew about it way before as they admit now and they spend millions of tax payers money on intelligence on white right wing groups and I would not be surprised that FBI had their people undercover who were there as well to monitor or even inspire, just as Israeli Shabak agent Avishai Raviv was inspiring and pushed Igal Amir to kill Rabin in 1995.