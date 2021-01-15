Jewish Billionaire Sheldon Adelson Buried On Har Hazeisim; שבשעת פטירתו של אדם אין מלוין לו לאדם לא כסף ולא זהב

שבשעת פטירתו של אדם אין מלוין לו לאדם לא כסף ולא זהב ולא אבנים טובות ומרגליות, אלא תורה ומעשים טובים בלבד — [at the time of a man’s passing from this world, neither silver nor gold … accompany him, but only Torah knowledge and good deeds — Pirkei Avos 6:9]

Sheldon Adelson, the billionaire casino magnate who made prolific donations to right-wing politicians and causes in the United States and Israel, was laid to rest in Jerusalem on Friday.

Adelson, a key supporter of President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other right-wingers, died this week at the age of 87 after a long illness.

The chairman and CEO of the Las Vegas Sands built a worldwide casino empire. Forbes ranked him the 19th wealthiest person in the U.S., worth an estimated $29.8 billion.

Netanyahu was at the airport late Thursday for the arrival of the Niftar, which was draped with American and Israeli flags. Adelson was buried at Har Hazeisim in a small, private Levaya.

Netanyahu, in one of a string of effusive eulogies by Israeli leaders, called Adelson “an incredible champion of the Jewish people, the Jewish state and the alliance between Israel and America.”

(AP)